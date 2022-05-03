EA enables cross-play test in FIFA 22’s latest patch

EA Sports has added cross-play in FIFA 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia players.

The feature is enabled just for Online Seasons and Online Friendlies at the moment. In Online Seasons, players get to play with the soccer team of their choice and climb through divisions, while Online Friendlies is just a mode where you play one match against a random person or a friend. The developers said the testing will provide feedback that will help them decide whether they should use cross-play in other game modes in the future.

“While we want to enable our players to play with as many friends and others as possible, we limited the test to these two modes with the aim of reducing the chance for introducing new issues into the game,” the patch notes read. “We are confident that the game data and feedback that we get from these two modes will help inform how cross-play could further be implemented in future titles.”

There’s a gadget to disable or enable cross-play in the main menu of FIFA 22 that can be toggled with R2/RT. If players prefer, they can also turn it on or off in the matchmaking options settings of FIFA 22.

FIFA players have been asking for EA to implement cross-play for years and this is an important step towards having the feature available across more platforms and game modes. The biggest part of the playerbase is made of casual players who will likely enjoy playing with their friends across multiple platforms.