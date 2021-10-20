EA adds TOTW 5 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The stars of this week are Firmino, Ndombélé, and Bellingham.

EA Sports added the fifth Team of the Week (TOTW) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. Next week’s TOTW will replace this one with new cards. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players on this TOTW are an 88-rated Wojciech Szczęsny from Juventus, an 86-rated Matthias Ginter from Borussia Mönchengladbach, an 86-rated Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, an 86-rated Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, and an 86-rated Josip Iličić from Atalanta.

As usual, it’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. But if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the fifth TOTW cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 88-rated (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczęsny 88-rated (Juventus) LWB: Ben Chilwell 84-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 84-rated (Chelsea) CB: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Luis Alberto Suárez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Luis Alberto Suárez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RM: Serge Gnabry 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 86-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Tanguy Ndombélé 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tanguy Ndombélé 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: Téji Savanier 83-rated (Montpellier)

Téji Savanier 83-rated (Montpellier) CM: Jude Bellingham 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Roberto Firmino 86-rated (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 86-rated (Liverpool) CF: Josip Iličić 86-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 86-rated (Atalanta) ST: Andrej Kramarić 85-rated (Hoffenheim)

Bench