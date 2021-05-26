EA adds TOTW 35 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the last TOTW for the 2020-21 season.

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 35 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This will be the last team released for the 2020-21 season.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. TOTW 35 will replace TOTW 34 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

A bow on another brilliant round of European campaigns 🙌



The final #TOTW for the 2020/21 season is here. Available in #FUT now. pic.twitter.com/ScHRDPWThF — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 26, 2021

The best players in TOTW 35 are a 92-rated Mané from Liverpool, 90-rated Hero Luis Suárez from Atlético de Madrid, an 88-rated Luka Modrić from Real Madrid, an 88-rated Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, an 88-rated Álvaro Morata from Juventus, and an 87-rated Nicolas Pépé from Arsenal.

Out of these top players, only Modrić doesn’t have other TOTW versions. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 35 cards.

First team

GK: Jasper Cillessen 84-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cillessen 84-rated (Valencia) CB: Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan) CB: Guillermo Maripán 81-rated (Monaco)

Guillermo Maripán 81-rated (Monaco) CB: Víctor Ruiz 81-rated (Real Bétis)

Víctor Ruiz 81-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Luka Modrić 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 88-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Serge Gnabry 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 88-rated (Bayern Munich) RM: Nicolas Pépé 85-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 85-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Lars Stindl 85-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Lars Stindl 85-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) ST: Sadio Mané 92-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 92-rated (Liverpool) ST: Álvaro Morata 88-rated (Juventus)

Álvaro Morata 88-rated (Juventus) ST: Luis Suárez 90-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Bench