EA adds TOTW 33 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 33 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.
Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. TOTW 33 will replace TOTW 32 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.
The best players in TOTW 33 are a 91-rated Alisson Becker from Liverpool, an 87-rated Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund, an 86-rated Callum Wilson from Newcastle United, an 86-rated José Luis Morales from Levante UD, and an 86-rated Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla.
Out of these top players, only Wilson and Morales have other TOTW versions. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.
Here are all of the TOTW 33 cards.
First team
- GK: Alisson Becker 91-rated (Liverpool)
- LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: Damien Da Silva 84-rated (Rennes)
- LB: Bukayo Saka 84-rated (Arsenal)
- CM: Ivan Rakitic 86-rated (Sevilla)
- CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini 84-rated (Roma)
- LM: José Luis Morales 86-rated (Levante UD)
- CAM: Andrej Kramaric 86-rated (Hoffenheim)
- ST: Victor Osimhen García 84-rated (Napoli)
- ST: Callum Wilson 86-rated (Newcastle United)
- ST: Alexis Sánchez 85-rated (Internazionale)
Bench
- GK: Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino)
- CB: Aritz Elustondo 91-rated (Real Sociedad)
- CDM: Bruno Guimarães 82-rated (Lyon)
- LM: Josip Brekalo 81-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- CM: Eberechi Eze 81-rated (Crystal Palace)
- RM: Alan Sousa 75-rated (Vejle Boldklub)
- RW: Gaëtan Laborde 84-rated (Montpellier)
- ST: Maximiliano Gómez 83-rated (Valencia)
- ST: Martyn Waghorn 78-rated (Derby County)
- ST: Guillaume Hoarau 80-rated (BSC Young Boys)
- ST: Florian Ayé 78-rated (Brescia Calcio)
- ST: Erik Expósito 75-rated (Śląsk Wrocław)