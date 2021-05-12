EA adds TOTW 33 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The goalkeeper is the star of this week's team.

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 33 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. TOTW 33 will replace TOTW 32 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The home stretch of many top European domestic leagues has arrived 🔥#TOTW 33, available now in #FUT. #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/QYbq980dgT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 12, 2021

The best players in TOTW 33 are a 91-rated Alisson Becker from Liverpool, an 87-rated Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund, an 86-rated Callum Wilson from Newcastle United, an 86-rated José Luis Morales from Levante UD, and an 86-rated Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla.

Out of these top players, only Wilson and Morales have other TOTW versions. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 33 cards.

First team

GK: Alisson Becker 91-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 91-rated (Liverpool) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Damien Da Silva 84-rated (Rennes)

Damien Da Silva 84-rated (Rennes) LB: Bukayo Saka 84-rated (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka 84-rated (Arsenal) CM: Ivan Rakitic 86-rated (Sevilla)

Ivan Rakitic 86-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini 84-rated (Roma)

Lorenzo Pellegrini 84-rated (Roma) LM: José Luis Morales 86-rated (Levante UD)

José Luis Morales 86-rated (Levante UD) CAM: Andrej Kramaric 86-rated (Hoffenheim)

Andrej Kramaric 86-rated (Hoffenheim) ST: Victor Osimhen García 84-rated (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen García 84-rated (Napoli) ST: Callum Wilson 86-rated (Newcastle United)

Callum Wilson 86-rated (Newcastle United) ST: Alexis Sánchez 85-rated (Internazionale)

Bench