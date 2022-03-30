EA adds TOTW 28 to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The new Team of the Week (TOTW) 28 is available for players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today. This set has players like Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María, and Luke Shaw.

Players who stand out during league matches or when national team games end have a chance of receiving an upgraded TOTW version every Wednesday. The cards released today will be replaced next week, but players can have multiple TOTW cards, so the same player can be featured in the next TOTW packs.

Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

This week’s highest-rated players are 90-rated Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain, 89-rated Ángel Di María from Paris Saint-Germain, 86-rated Luke Shaw from Manchester United, 86-rated Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco, and 86-rated Otávio Monteiro from Porto.

You’ll depend on luck or FUT coins to get these cards since they are only available through the FUT market or from FUT packs. The best cards will sell for a high price but they generally sell for a high price, though, so if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and get almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here is the full list of all of the TOTW 28 cards added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 90-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

90-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LWB: 86-rated Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

86-rated Luke Shaw (Manchester United) CB: 83-rated Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal)

83-rated Aïssa Mandi (Villarreal) CB: 83-rated Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

83-rated Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) RM: 86-rated Otávio Monteiro (Porto)

86-rated Otávio Monteiro (Porto) CDM: 86-rated Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco)

86-rated Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco) LM: 85-rated Luis Díaz (Liverpool)

85-rated Luis Díaz (Liverpool) CM: 84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) RW: 89-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain)

89-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 85-rated Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur)

85-rated Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 84-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Bench