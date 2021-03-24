EA adds TOTW 26 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This week's team has Benzema, Mertens, and Marquinhos as the stars.

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 26 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 26 cards will replace TOTW 25 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 26 are a 93-rated Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, an 87-rated version of Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, an 86-rated Dries Mertens from Napoli, and an 86-rated version of Marquinhos from Paris Saint-Germain.

All of these top players already have multiple special cards and at least one more TOTW version, except for Dries Mertens, who only has a Winter Refresh and a Rulebreaker version. The most recent cards have a higher rating than the last Inform version by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 26 cards.

First team

GK: Yassine Bounou 84-rated (Sevilla)

Yassine Bounou 84-rated (Sevilla) LB: Christian Günter 82-rated (SC Freiburg)

Christian Günter 82-rated (SC Freiburg) CB: Marquinhos 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RWB: Jonathan Clauss 83-rated (RC Lens)

Jonathan Clauss 83-rated (RC Lens) CAM: Nabil Fékir 85-rated (Betis)

Nabil Fékir 85-rated (Betis) CAM: Hakan Çalhanoğlu 84-rated (AZ Alkmaar)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu 84-rated (AZ Alkmaar) LM: Serge Gnabry 87-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 87-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: André Silva 86-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

André Silva 86-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CF: Tim Leibold 84-rated (Hamburger SV)

Tim Leibold 84-rated (Hamburger SV) ST: Karim Benzema 93-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 93-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Dries Mertens 86-rated (Napoli)

Bench

GK: Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia)

Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia) GK: Lorenzo Montipò 79-rated (Benevento)

Lorenzo Montipò 79-rated (Benevento) CB: Steffen Puttkammer 75-rated (SV Meppen)

Steffen Puttkammer 75-rated (SV Meppen) RWB: Sergiño Dest 81-rated (Barcelona)

Sergiño Dest 81-rated (Barcelona) CM: Luis Romo 81-rated (Cruz Azul)

Luis Romo 81-rated (Cruz Azul) RM: Ruslan Malinovskyi 82-rated (Atalanta)

Ruslan Malinovskyi 82-rated (Atalanta) CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni 78-rated (monaco)

Aurélien Tchouaméni 78-rated (monaco) CAM: Leandro Trossard 82-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Leandro Trossard 82-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) RW: Yu Kobayashi 79-rated (Kawasaki Frontale)

Yu Kobayashi 79-rated (Kawasaki Frontale) ST: Patrick Bamford 84-rated (Leeds United)

Patrick Bamford 84-rated (Leeds United) ST: Martin Terrier 81-rated (Rennais)

Martin Terrier 81-rated (Rennais) ST: Tomáš Pekhart 76-rated (Legia Warswa)

