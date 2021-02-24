EA adds TOTW 22 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 22 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 22 cards will replace TOTW 21 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 22 are a 95-rated version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemont Calcio, a 90-rated version of Samir Handanovič from Internazionale, an 89-rated version of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, and an 89-rated version of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Out of the top four players, all of them already have at least one TOTW version, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Rashford have two. The most recent cards have a higher rating than last year’s editions by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 22 cards.

First team

GK: Samir Handanovič 90-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 90-rated (Internazionale) CB: Cristian Romero 84-rated (Atalanta)

Cristian Romero 84-rated (Atalanta) CB: Michael Keane 84-rated (Everton)

Michael Keane 84-rated (Everton) CB: Lucas Vázquez 85-rated (Real Madrid)

Lucas Vázquez 85-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Bernardo Silva 89-rated (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva 89-rated (Manchester City) CM: Luis Alberto 87-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 87-rated (Lazio) RM: Marcus Rashford 89-rated (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford 89-rated (Manchester United) CAM: Alexander Isak 89-rated (Watford)

Alexander Isak 89-rated (Watford) RM: Rodrigo De Paul 84-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo De Paul 84-rated (Udinese) ST: Cristiano Ronaldo 95-rated (Piemont Calcio)

Cristiano Ronaldo 95-rated (Piemont Calcio) ST: Sébastien Haller 84-rated (Ajax)

Bench