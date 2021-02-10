EA adds TOTW 20 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 20 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 20 cards will replace TOTW 19 today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 20 are a 90-rated version of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, an 88-rated version of Memphis Depay from Lyon, an 87-rated version of Mikel Oyarzabal from Real Sociedad, and an 87-rated version of Raphaël Varane from Real Madrid.

Out of the top four players, this is Sterling and Varane’s first TOTW cards, while the others have at least one. The most recent cards have a higher rating than last year’s editions by one point, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins

Here are all of the TOTW 20 cards.

First team

GK: Fernando Muslera 84-rated (Galatasaray)

