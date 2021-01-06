EA adds TOTW 15 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added Team of the Week (TOTW) 15 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 15 cards will replace the TOTW 14 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The best players in TOTW 15 are a 94-rated version of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, a 91-rated version of Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich United, an 87-rated version of Iago Aspas from Celta de Vigo, and an 87-rated version of Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale.

This is the first TOTW of 2021, but all of these high-rated cards already received a TOTW version last year. The most recent cards have a higher rating than last year’s editions, however. The best cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 15 cards.

First team

GK: Bartłomiej Drągowski 84-rated (Fiorentina)

LB: Kieran Tierney 82-rated (Arsenal)

CB: Manuel Akanji 82-rated (Barcelona)

CB: Ben Mee 82-rated (Burnley)

CDM: Joshua Kimmich 91-rated (Bayern Munich)

CDM: Tomáš Souček 84-rated (West Ham United)

ST: Duván Zapata 85-rated (Atalanta)

ST: Iago Aspas 87-rated (Celta de Vigo)

RW: Lucas Vázquez 83-rated (Real Madrid)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo 94-rated (Juventus)

ST: Romelu Lukaku 87-rated (Internazionale)

