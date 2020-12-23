EA adds TOTW 13 to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Players can get a 93-rated Lewandowski this week if they're lucky.

EA Sports introduced Team of the Week (TOTW) 13 for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well after the leagues’ fixtures or national team matches end. The TOTW 13 cards will replace the TOTW 12 team today and the cards will remain in packs until a new TOTW is released. You can acquire them through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

A select few of football's best and brightest 😍#TOTW13 is now live in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/jauyN4B5zS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 23, 2020

The best players in TOTW 13 are a 93-rated version of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, a 91-rated version of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, an 89-rated version of Luis Suárez from Atlético de Madrid, and an 89-rated version of Samir Handanovič from Internazionale.

This is Handanovič’s first time receiving a TOTW card. Lewandowski, Benzema, and Suréz already got TOTW versions earlier this year. The highest-rated cards will sell for a high price, but if you pack a low-rated TOTW card, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

Here are all of the TOTW 13 cards.

First team

GK: Samir Handanovič 89-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 89-rated (Internazionale) LB: Theo Hernández 86-rated (Milan)

Theo Hernández 86-rated (Milan) CB: Presnel Kimpembe 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Presnel Kimpembe 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Domagoj Vida 82-rated (Beşiktaş)

Domagoj Vida 82-rated (Beşiktaş) CDM: Jordan Henderson 87-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 87-rated (Liverpool) ST: Álvaro Morata 86-rated (Juventus)

Álvaro Morata 86-rated (Juventus) RM: Gerard Moreno 85-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 85-rated (Villarreal) CF: Karim Benzema 91-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 91-rated (Real Madrid) RF: Josip Iličić 86-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 86-rated (Atalanta) ST: Robert Lewandowski 93-rated (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski 93-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Luis Suárez 89-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Bench