EA adds final Ultimate TOTS team to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the last TOTS team of the promotion.

EA Sports added the final team of the Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The Ultimate TOTS team has 15 players in total. It features the best players chosen by EA from previously released squads from the promo. The highest-rated players include 98-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, 98-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, 98-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, 97-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, and 96-rated Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale.

This is equivalent to one of the major leagues released, such as Ligue 1 and Bundesliga. It will replace the Ligue 1, last week’s team, in FUT packs for this week. You can now get one of these 15 players in FUT packs for a limited time. All of the cards are incredible players as expected since the last team of TOTS is the ultimate one. The lowest rated player, for example, is 91-rated joão Cancelo from Manchester City, which is still a great card.

Here are all the Ultimate TOTS players who were added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

GK: Jan Oblak 96- rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 96- rated (Atlético de Madrid) LB: Theo Hernández 92-rated (Milan)

Theo Hernández 92-rated (Milan) CB: Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale) RB: João Cancelo 91-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 91-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Joshua Kimmich 96-rated (Bayern de Munique)

Joshua Kimmich 96-rated (Bayern de Munique) LM: Jonathan Bamba 92-rated (Lille)

Jonathan Bamba 92-rated (Lille) CM: Kevin De Bruyne 96-rated (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne 96-rated (Manchester City) CAM: Bruno Fernandes 96-rated (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes 96-rated (Manchester United) RW: Mohamed Salah 96-rated (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah 96-rated (Liverpool) ST: Harry Kane 96-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane 96-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Romaelu Lukaku 96-rated (Internazionale)

Romaelu Lukaku 96-rated (Internazionale) ST: Kylian Mbappé 97-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappé 97-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Robert Lewandowski 98-rated (Bayern de Munique)

Robert Lewandowski 98-rated (Bayern de Munique) ST: Cristiano Ronaldo 98-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Cristiano Ronaldo 98-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Lionel Messi 98-rated (Barcelona)

EA also added 93-rated TOTS Manuel Lanzini’s objectives today. Some other SBC players could be introduced over the weekend, but this marks the end of the TOTS promotion in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.