Does FIFA 22 have cross-platform/crossplay?

FIFA 22 is the leading soccer game, developed by EA Vancouver and published by Electronic Arts. FIFA 22 featured the most up-to-date roster of any FIFA game released to date. It also has a huge multiplayer scene, with many people wanting to play with those who have different platforms.

You can play FIFA 22 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. There is no reason why players shouldn’t be able to play together across multiple platforms with all of this functionality. FIFA 22 wasn’t released with cross-play functionality, and the game is still testing things before allowing players to use all of the cross-play features.

The cross-play feature allows you to play FIFA 22 with a friend on another platform or climb the Online Seasons Division against players from other platforms. EA has decided to limit the test to two modes so that cross-play will not introduce new bugs to the game. Cross-play functionality may remain limited in FIFA 22 and future titles will most likely see the full benefits.

Can you cross-play in FIFA 22?

Cross-play is currently only available in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies in FIFA 22. This data and feedback will help EA to develop future Cross-play titles based on the data from these two modes. Be prepared for FIFA 22 to have limited cross-play functionality, but to see the mode included in future FIFA games.

Cross-play also works for cross-gen, so you can play with older generation consoles from your newer consoles and vice-versa.

How to turn on cross-play for FIFA 22

Image via EA

It is fairly easy to enable cross-play, and once it is enabled, anyone can play with you. To enable cross-play, you must enable Cross-Play Opt-In/Opt-Out in your Matchmaking Options under Customize. Follow these instructions from there:

Go to FIFA 22’s main menu. Press RT on Xbox One, Series X|S, or R2 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Go to the Friends tab. If you do not have your friend, add them: Press Y on Xbox One, Series X|S, or Triangle on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Write your friend’s Xbox Live Gamertag or PSN. Highlight any name on the list Press X on Xbox One, Series X|S, or Square on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Pick the Enable Cross-Play option.

The cross-play features will remain active even when you aren’t playing with friends. You will need to turn this off every time you stop playing with friends if you only want to cross-play with friends. You can turn it off by repeating the process and selecting Disable Cross-Play.