Some of the cards coming to FUT Fantasy Team 2 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have been leaked

It's not clear whether these cards will be part of the official squad or be added as objectives or SBC items.

The FUT Fantasy Team two special cards will be added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team database starting this Friday, March 25, and some of its content has already been revealed ahead of time.

Fut Sheriff, a notable leaker in the Ultimate Team community, said that Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Jonathan Bamba (Lille), Youcef Atal (Nice), Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa), Rodrigo (Leeds United), and Michail Antonio are all part of the second team of FUT Fantasy and will be introduced to the game either as part of the official team or will be achievable via in-game objectives or squad-building challenges (SBC).

🚨 Atal 🇩🇿 has a card added to come during FUT FANTASY PROMO!🔥



Stats OFFICIAL✅



Design by @Criminal__x <3#fifa22 pic.twitter.com/ZiGX86V3R0 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) March 22, 2022

The FUT Fantasy promo consists of adding dynamic cards that receive in-game upgrades should the players meet some requirements in real-life domestic soccer games. The card is upgraded if a player makes three appearances in the next five games, wins one game in the next five, makes a goal or assist (attackers and midfielders), or gets one clean sheet in the next five games (defenders and goalkeepers).

The first squad of FUT Fantasy introduced special cards of players such as Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United, and Iñaki Williams from Athletic Bilbao. Such cards will be available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team loot boxes until Friday, March 25 when the second batch of the promotion replaces them.

Bear in mind that the content we mentioned in this article is just what has been leaked and EA Sports could change some of it before Friday.