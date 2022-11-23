Can Team USA beat England at the World Cup? Here’s what FIFA 23 has to say about that

The 2022 World Cup draw placed England and Team USA in the same group, giving the USMNT a rare chance to shine on the international scene by putting a dent in England’s tournament progress. The match between these rival nations takes place on Friday, Nov. 25, at 1pm CT. We all know who the favorite and who the underdog is, but we wanted to know just how big the gap in quality is.

Thankfully, the numbers are within arm’s reach. FIFA 23 and its dedicated World Cup mode have exactly what we need. Some may argue about FIFA player ratings not reflecting real life accurately, but after hearing how much research goes into the whole process, we tend to disagree. FIFA 23 player ratings also say Harry Maguire shouldn’t start for England, which most fans seem to agree with, so there’s that.

In this situation, we’re examining England and Team USA’s starting lineups from their opening group stage fixtures. England won 6-2 vs. Iran with this squad, while the U.S. team only managed a 1-1 draw with Wales, so we may see some changes to the USMNT’s starting 11 for the game against England.

England World Cup squad FIFA 23 player ratings

GK: Jordan Pickford – 83 OVR

RB: Kieran Trippier – 84 OVR

CB: John Stones – 84 OVR

CB: Harry Maguire – 82 OVR

LB: Luke Shaw – 81 OVR

CM: Jude Bellingham – 84 OVR

CM: Declan Rice – 84 OVR

CAM: Mason Mount – 84 OVR

RW: Bukayo Saka – 83 OVR

LW: Raheem Sterling – 86 OVR

ST: Harry Kane – 89 OVR

USMNT World Cup squad FIFA 23 player ratings

GK: Matthew Turner – 80 OVR

RB: Sergiño Dest – 80 OVR

CB: Walker Zimmerman – 79 OVR

CB: Tim Ream – 78 OVR

LB: Antonee Robinson – 78 OVR

CM: Weston McKennie – 81 OVR

CM: Tyler Adams – 79 OVR

CM: Yunus Musah – 78 OVR

RW: Timothy Weah – 78 OVR

LW: Christian Pulisic – 82 OVR

ST: Joshua Sargent – 77 OVR

FIFA 23 player ratings paint a desperate picture for Team USA. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are the only players to match the quality of any one English player. Harry Kane has +10 OVR over the two center-backs likely to defend him.

In short, FIFA 23 tells us that the England vs. USA match will be a monumental challenge for the latter, and even a draw should be viewed as a great success by U.S. fans.