Brazil vs. Croatia World Cup preview: FIFA 23 player ratings comparison

We have arrived at the quarterfinal stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. There are eight teams remaining and the first two to take the field will be Brazil and Croatia. The European nation will try to prove that size doesn’t matter. Brazil might have 55 times the population of Croatia, but it’s the 22 men on the pitch that matter in this match.

The only ratio that will be of consequence is the player quality on each side. It’s easy to say that Brazil obviously has the better players, but is that actually true, and if so, by how much? We turned to our trusted source of relative numbers, FIFA 23, for answers.

As usual for these comparisons, we took the starting lineups from each nation’s most recent match into consideration. In this case, that’s Brazil and Croatia’s round-of-16 victories over South Korea and Japan, respectively.

Brazil’s FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings

GK: Alisson – 89 OVR

RB: Éder Militão – 84 OVR

CB: Thiago Silva – 86 OVR

CB: Marquinhos – 88 OVR

LB: Danilo – 81 OVR

CM: Casemiro – 89 OVR

CM: Lucas Paquetá – 83 OVR

CAM: Neymar – 89 OVR

RW: Raphinha – 84 OVR

LW: Vinícius – 86 OVR

ST: Richarlison – 82 OVR

Croatia’s FIFA 23 World Cup player ratings

GK: Dominik Livaković – 81 OVR

RB: Josip Juranović – 79 OVR

CB: Dejan lovren – 80 OVR

CB: Joško Gvardiol – 82 OVR

LB: Borna Barišić – 78 OVR

CM: Luka Modrić – 88 OVR

CM: Mateo Kovačić – 84 OVR

CM: Marcelo Brozović – 86 OVR

RW: Andrej Kramarić – 83 OVR

LW: Ivan Perišić – 84 OVR

ST: Bruno Petković – 79 OVR

Clearly, FIFA 23 says that yes, Brazil has the better squad, and yes, it’s not that close, and they should win this quarterfinal showdown. Croatia does provide its strongest offering in arguably the most important area of the field. That midfield consisting of Modrić, Kovačić, Brozović, Kramarić, and Perišić can give their Brazilian counterparts a run for their money.

It’s also interesting to note that the weak points on both squads are very similar. The left-back is the lowest-rated player for each team, followed by the striker. It’s curious to see if the Croatian manager will try to alleviate the latter by moving Andrej Kramarić up front and starting Mario Pašalić (82 OVR) or Nikola Vlašić (80 OVR) in the midfield.

FIFA 23 suggests Brazil could also improve by playing Fabinho (87 OVR) and Gabriel Jesus (84 OVR) instead of Paquetá and Richarlison. Given how superbly the second pair has played so far in Qatar, we don’t anticipate Brazil’s manager giving FIFA 23’s recommendation any consideration.