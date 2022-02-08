BLAST to produce FIFA 22’s ePremier League 2021/22

The tournament organizer will run a FIFA tournament for the first time.

BLAST will be responsible for organizing the 2021/22 season of EA Sports FIFA 22 ePremier League, a $100,000 competition that sees all the 20 soccer clubs in the Premier League participate.

The tournament organizer is known for producing a tier-one CS:GO circuit plus running occasional events in several esports such as Dota 2, VALORANT, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. Now, BLAST is increasing its portfolio by entering FIFA 22‘s professional landscape.

BLAST x @EASPORTSFIFA to produce the 2021/22 instalment of the ePremier League!



💥 All 20 clubs represented in the tournament

💥 £100,000 prize pool

💥 Brand-new online format

💥 Elevated live event experience for March’s ePL Grand Final



Read more: https://t.co/xNVtJBepxZ pic.twitter.com/diNDFWum4d — BLAST (@BLASTtv) February 8, 2022

For this edition of ePremier League, BLAST has co-created a new online format and planned the grand finals to take place on a live event in March 2022. Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players of different levels of skill participated in the qualifiers between November and January.

The tournament playoffs will run from February to March, and the grand finals will be played on March 26 and 27. To have the grand finals played on LAN is a great step for FIFA esports as the professional circuit has been heavily affected by the world health situation.

” We’re thrilled to team up with the world’s most renowned football league, and help them create, develop and deliver this season’s ePremier League,” BLAST’s MD of development Leo Matlock said in an official statement. “We’re excited at the prospect of engaging with fans from all 20 clubs as they compete to represent their favorite team at the live grand finals.”

Details regarding the ePremier League playoffs and how to watch the matches should be announced in the coming weeks.