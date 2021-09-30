Best young players in FIFA 22

If you are playing FIFA 22 Career Mode, you should add some youngsters into your team.

Managing a soccer club isn’t just about hiring star players. Sometimes, it’s best to take a bet on an unproven youngster or hire a young star that will become an even better player after some years of experience.

This task can be challenging in real life but don’t worry because it’s fairly simple in FIFA 22 Career Mode if you follow our tips. This guide contains the best five young players separated by the most important positions in FIFA 22 as well as their club, age, current rating, and potential rating. You’ll know exactly what you’re buying, but as a manager, it’s important to give these young players some adequate time on the pitch, if you want them to flourish into great players.

Some of them can only be acquired after you pay a large fee, but don’t worry, because there are plenty of affordable choices as well.

Best young goalkeepers

NameClubAgeCurrent ratingPotential rating
Gianluigi DonnarummaParis Saint-Germain228993
Maarten VandevoordtGenk197187
Charis ChatzigavrielFree agent175884
Giorgi MamardashviliValencia207583
Doğan AlemdarRennes186883

Best young center-backs

Name Club Age Current rating Potential rating
Dayot UpamecanoBayern Munich228290
Matthijs de LigtPiemonte Calcio228590
Éder MilitãoReal Madrid238289
Alessandro BastoniInternazionale228089
Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig197587

Best young full-backs

NameClubAgeCurrent ratingPotential rating
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool228792
Theo HernándezMilan238490
Alphonso DaviesBayern Munich208289
Nuno MendesParis Saint-Germain197888
Devyne RenschAjax187385

Best young midfielders

NameClubAgeCurrent ratingPotential rating
Kai HavertzChelsea228492
Phil FodenManchester City218492
PedriBarcelona188191
Ryan GravenberchAjax197890
Jude BellinghamBayern Munich187989

Best young left wingers

NameClubAgeCurrent ratingPotential rating
Ansu FatiBarcelona187690
Vinícius JúniorReal Madrid218090
Bukayo SakaArsenal198088
Jamal MusialaBayern Munich187688
Moussa DiabyBayer Leverkusen228188

Best young right wingers

NameClubAgeCurrent ratingPotential rating
Jadon SanchoManchester United218791
Federico ChiesaPiemonte Calcio238391
Dejan KulusevskiPiemonte Calcio218189
Mason GreenwoodManchester United197889
Noni MaduekePSV197788

Best young strikers

NameClubAgeCurrent ratingPotential rating
Kylian MbappéParis Saint-Germain229195
Erling HaalandBorussia Dortmund218893
João FélixAtlético Madrid218391
Adam HložekSparta Praha187487
Victor OsimhenNapoli228087