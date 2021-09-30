Best young players in FIFA 22

If you are playing FIFA 22 Career Mode, you should add some youngsters into your team.

Managing a soccer club isn’t just about hiring star players. Sometimes, it’s best to take a bet on an unproven youngster or hire a young star that will become an even better player after some years of experience.

This task can be challenging in real life but don’t worry because it’s fairly simple in FIFA 22 Career Mode if you follow our tips. This guide contains the best five young players separated by the most important positions in FIFA 22 as well as their club, age, current rating, and potential rating. You’ll know exactly what you’re buying, but as a manager, it’s important to give these young players some adequate time on the pitch, if you want them to flourish into great players.

Some of them can only be acquired after you pay a large fee, but don’t worry, because there are plenty of affordable choices as well.

Best young goalkeepers

Name Club Age Current rating Potential rating Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris Saint-Germain 22 89 93 Maarten Vandevoordt Genk 19 71 87 Charis Chatzigavriel Free agent 17 58 84 Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia 20 75 83 Doğan Alemdar Rennes 18 68 83

Best young center-backs

Name Club Age Current rating Potential rating Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich 22 82 90 Matthijs de Ligt Piemonte Calcio 22 85 90 Éder Militão Real Madrid 23 82 89 Alessandro Bastoni Internazionale 22 80 89 Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig 19 75 87

Best young full-backs

Name Club Age Current rating Potential rating Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 22 87 92 Theo Hernández Milan 23 84 90 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 20 82 89 Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain 19 78 88 Devyne Rensch Ajax 18 73 85

Best young midfielders

Name Club Age Current rating Potential rating Kai Havertz Chelsea 22 84 92 Phil Foden Manchester City 21 84 92 Pedri Barcelona 18 81 91 Ryan Gravenberch Ajax 19 78 90 Jude Bellingham Bayern Munich 18 79 89

Best young left wingers

Name Club Age Current rating Potential rating Ansu Fati Barcelona 18 76 90 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 21 80 90 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 19 80 88 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 18 76 88 Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen 22 81 88

Best young right wingers

Name Club Age Current rating Potential rating Jadon Sancho Manchester United 21 87 91 Federico Chiesa Piemonte Calcio 23 83 91 Dejan Kulusevski Piemonte Calcio 21 81 89 Mason Greenwood Manchester United 19 78 89 Noni Madueke PSV 19 77 88

Best young strikers