Best young players in FIFA 22

Managing a soccer club isn’t just about hiring star players. Sometimes, it’s best to take a bet on an unproven youngster or hire a young star that will become an even better player after some years of experience.
This task can be challenging in real life but don’t worry because it’s fairly simple in FIFA 22 Career Mode if you follow our tips. This guide contains the best five young players separated by the most important positions in FIFA 22 as well as their club, age, current rating, and potential rating. You’ll know exactly what you’re buying, but as a manager, it’s important to give these young players some adequate time on the pitch, if you want them to flourish into great players.
Some of them can only be acquired after you pay a large fee, but don’t worry, because there are plenty of affordable choices as well.