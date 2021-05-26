Atalanta signs exclusive deal with PES, EA will have to come up with a fake name for FIFA 22

Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio will no longer have its original name in FIFA 22.

EA will have to come up with a fake name, badge, and kits for the Italian club in FIFA 22 after Atalanta signed an exclusivity deal with Konami, the company in charge of the PES franchise. The Japanese video game corporation is gunning hard for the Serie A teams, having secured the exclusive rights for Juventus in June 2019, Roma in August 2020, and most recently Napoli in April 2021.

Siamo entusiasti di annunciare @Konami quale nuovo Official Video Game Partner di #Atalanta! Benvenuti! 🤝



We’re excited to announce that #Konami has become Atalanta new Official Video Game Partner! Welcome! 🎮



👉 https://t.co/ArgrSldORx#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Soyjk8E6xj — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) May 26, 2021

“We are extremely delighted to announce the partnership with Konami,” Atalanta’s CEO Luca Bercassi said in an official statement. “It represents another important moment of growth for Atalanta. Konami is an international brand that needs no introduction.”

The Italian club finished the Serie A season in third place and will represent the country at the UEFA Champions League once more. Although EA seems to not care so much about securing exclusivity deals in the Serie A, the company still have 100% of the rights of Internazionale and AC Milan, the champion and runners-up of the league, respectively.

The exclusivity deal between Konami and Atalanta means that its players will be submitted to a full-3D-scan to make PES‘ graphics as realistic as possible. But FIFA 22 will still have the right to use the players’ real names and their faces across all game modes such as Ultimate Team and Career Mode, although it’ll almost certainly look more generic than PES 2022.