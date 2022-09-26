Arsenal fans scream ‘disrespect’ after FIFA 23 player faces reveal

Arsenal fans did not appreciate the FIFA 23 face scans of their players.

FIFA 23 is now available to play through the EA Play Pro trial program and inside information about the game is beginning to surface online. A specific part of that information is making Arsenal fans quite mad, namely the face scans of their favorite club’s players in FIFA 23.

Arsenal fans aren’t known for taking their club’s struggles lightly. One would think that the Gunners’ splendid start to the season in the Premier League would make their fan base happy. But FIFA 23 stepped in to spoil the North London party.

The in-game face scans of all Arsenal players were posted online. Suffice it to say, fans weren’t thrilled by what they saw. One tweet, in particular, brought up the virtual looks of Ben White, Gabriel, Albert Lokonga, Fábio Vieira, and Emile Smith Rowe, supported by a simple and self-explanatory crying face.

Arsenal Fifa 23 faces



Ben White, Gabriel,Lokonga,Fabio and ESR faces 😭https://t.co/M3Kbr6OUJn pic.twitter.com/wvHr0Hff0l — Doc (@karthikadhaigal) September 26, 2022

While the poster and some Arsenal supporters simply expressed their disappointment and left it at that, others were a bit more expressive of their feelings.

The buzzword in the thread is “disrespect,” and believe it or not, there’s a whole conspiracy theory behind it. Since Arsenal and Konami have an official partnership agreement active at the moment, some Arsenal fans suspect EA of intentionally disrespecting their club to prove a point.

Regardless of whether you believe in that theory, another fan’s claim that the FIFA 23 versions of these players look nothing like their real-life counterparts is much more difficult to argue with.