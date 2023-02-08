Are there any good FUT cards in FIFA 23 TOTW 15?

Team of the Week is kind of a big deal in the first few weeks of a new FIFA cycle. But due to the nature of Ultimate Team, these weekly releases lose a large portion of their glamor. Finding decent TOTW content in February is a tall task, but we will try exactly that with the newly released TOTW 15.

Are there great cards in TOTW 15 that can completely turn around your FUT squad all by themselves? Well, no. You can’t really ask for that sort of value out of TOTW this deep into a season. Are there good TOTW 15 cards, though? Absolutely.

The highest-rated card on FIFA 23 TOTW 15 is Keylor Navas, at 89 OVR, but he’s far from the best this Team of the Week has to offer. There are a bunch of 88 OVR players that can realistically perform well against the current FUT competition.

Barcelona’s Raphinha and Bayern München’s Kingsley Coman definitely fit that bill. Roma’s Tammy Abraham perhaps isn’t quite at that level but is still a more than adequate card to pull from TOTW 15. Achraf Hakimi, who has been an emerging presence in FIFA 23 since the World Cup, receives another strong FUT item. Ideally, you’d have his Team of the Year card on your squad, but this TOTW 15 version is nothing to sneeze at either.

FIFA 23 TOTW 15 player ratings

GK: Keylor Navas – 89 OVR (Nottingham Forest)

RB: Achraf Hakimi – 87 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

CB: Francesco Acerbi – 85 OVR (Inter Milan)

CB: James Tarkowski – 84 OVR (Everton)

LM: Kingsley Coman – 88 OVR (Bayern München)

CM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – 86 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

CM: Rúben Neves – 86 OVR (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

RM: Julian Brandt – 85 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

ST: Tammy Abraham – 88 OVR (Roma)

RW: Raphinha – 88 OVR (Barcelona)

RW: Gaëtan Laborde – 85 OVR (Nice)

GK: Predrag Rajković – 84 OVR (Mallorca)

LB: Caio Henrique – 84 OVR (Monaco)

RM: João Mário – 84 OVR (Benfica)

CAM: David McGoldrick – 84 OVR (Derby County)

ST: Habib Diallo – 83 OVR (Strasbourg)

LW: Pere Milla – 83 OVR (Elche)

ST: Randal Kolo Muani – 84 OVR (Eintracht Frankfurt)

LM: Christopher Antwi-Adjei – 81 OVR (Bochum)

CM: Ahmet Arslan – 80 OVR (Dynamo Dresden)

CDM: Dragoș Albu – 79 OVR (U Craiova)

CAM: Richard van der Venne – 79 OVR (Melbourne City)

ST: Bruno Sepúlveda – 79 OVR (Barracas Central)

TOTW 15 items will be available in FIFA 23 FUT packs for the next seven days. With some luck, you can end up with a decent or even good player to use in your primary lineup.