Are the FIFA 23 Rodrygo and Marcel Halstenberg UCL MOTM SBCs any good?

The currently active Road to the Final FUT promo campaign hasn’t exactly wowed FIFA 23 players with its content. The main release last week gave us a total of 18 players, some of which could even qualify as good content, but we haven’t seen much from this campaign since.

Can the midweek UEFA Champions League MOTM Squad Building Challenges for Rodrygo and Marcel Halstenberg save RTTF from being a complete flop?

If an event called Road to the Final has to depend on Squad Building Challenges that are not even technically part of the event, you already know it’s not going well. Man of the Match items are not dynamic, unlike RTTF ones, which naturally diminishes their value.

This means that Rodrygo and Halstenberg must come with amazing base stats in order to impress. Let’s see if that’s the case.

Is it worth doing the FIFA 23 UCL MOTM Rodrygo SBC?

Categorically, no. How EA picked Rodrygo for the Liverpool–Real Madrid Man of the Match award is beyond us. Vinícius and Karim Benzema scored two goals each in the 5-2 rout, but no, we get Rodrygo.

That’s not bad in and of itself. Unless you’re a fan of Vinícius or Benzema specifically, you’d only care if the content is good or not. The problem is the MOTM Rodrygo SBC is stupendously bad.

The Real Madrid right-winger is given an 85 OVR card in February, which can barely serve as fodder for other Challenges. The most ridiculous part is Rodrygo has a much better FIFA 23 item that came out two months ago during the World Cup Phenoms promo. Even the relatively low price of 75,000 coins can’t help this one. Hard pass.

Is it worth doing the FIFA 23 UCL MOTM Marcel Halstenberg SBC?

The MOTM Halstenberg SBC is not great either, but at least it isn’t absolutely crippled by the existence of a better version of the player.

The mere presence of MOTM Rodrygo makes Halstenberg look much better in comparison. He has 87 OVR and costs nearly half as much as the Brazilian. Since all these cards could be genuinely good at serving as fodder for better SBCs, going for the cheaper and higher-rated Halstenberg is the much smarter move.

We’d go as far as to say that he’s far from the worst player you can use for a mid-tier Bundesliga-themed FUT squad. If not for the low acceleration, he could have been among the better ones.

As it stands, the best quality UCL MOTM Halstenberg has is being a more valuable SBC than UCL MOTM Rodrygo, which is the lowest bar in a 100-mile radius.