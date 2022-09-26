Are FIFA 23 servers down? Here’s how to check FUT server status

EA’s online services have a decent track record, but even the titans can fall when millions of players flood into the live servers. This generally happens during a game’s release or when the developers roll out huge content patches.

When FIFA 23’s servers start acting up, players can notice lag and disconnections during their online matches. During major outages, FIFA 23 may become inaccessible, meaning players won’t be able to access game modes like Ultimate Team (FUT).

How to check FIFA 23 and FUT server status

Players can check out FIFA 23’s server status on EA’s official help page for the game. There is a server status icon in the top right corner of the page. If this icon is red, it means that the servers are offline and players will need to wait for EA to fix the servers.

Alternatively, community hubs like Reddit can be decent alternatives when it comes to checking FIFA 23’s server status. Whenever the servers go down, players often create threads to see whether there are other players who are also experiencing server issues.

During large-scale outages, EA also updates FIFA fans on its official Twitter account. If you don’t know what to do during the downtime, you can keep up with the latest FIFA news or watch FIFA content on YouTube and add new skills to your arsenal.

EA doesn’t take that long when it comes to fixing its servers, so they should come back online in an hour or so if they’re down.