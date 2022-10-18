Amazon and EA extend FIFA Ultimate Team partnership: Here’s how to claim your Prime Gaming FUT packs in FIFA 23

Two of the largest corporations in the world, Amazon and EA, will continue to work together for another season of FIFA Ultimate Team. This mega-partnership will allow Amazon Prime members to acquire special FUT packs in FIFA 23 throughout the season.

FIFA 22 players with Amazon Prime membership were able to enjoy the fruits of the deal between the two companies last year and were surely wondering if they could do the same in FIFA 23. Amazon and EA have given a clear answer with an official announcement of their continued partnership. The so-called Prime Gaming FUT packs will be making a return appearance in FIFA 23. These packs are customized and are only accessible through Amazon’s Prime Gaming platform.

How to claim FIFA 23 Prime Gaming FUT packs

You’ll need to own FIFA 23 and an Amazon Prime account, which offers access to the Prime Gaming platform, to be eligible for Prime Gaming FUT content. If you meet these requirements, claiming your FIFA 23 loot is a couple of clicks away:

Go to Prime Gaming

Go to In-game content

Find the Prime Gaming FIFA 23 FUT pack on the list and claim it

The first of these packs is already live and can be claimed immediately. Its contents are:

7x Gold Rare Players

2x Player Pick with 81+ OVR

12x Rare Consumables

Kylian Mbappé 5 games loan item

Prime Gaming FUT packs will be a monthly occurrence in FIFA 23. The next FUT drop will coincide with Qatar’s beginning of the FIFA World Cup. The tournament starts on Nov. 20, so Amazon Prime members can expect the second Prime Gaming FUT content delivery to arrive around that date. Each pack can be claimed following the steps outlined above.

The wacky part is that FIFA 23 players without an Amazon Prime membership can get their hands on the loot without paying a dime, although with a small caveat. Amazon Prime has a free trial period that lasts for a whole month, doesn’t require paying up after its expiry, and can be canceled at any time.

Prime Gaming is included in the Amazon Prime package, so you can apply for the trial, claim the Prime Gaming FUT pack, and cancel the subscription before paying anything. The caveat is that you can only do this once for one pack. It is a free FUT pack, so you can’t complain too much.