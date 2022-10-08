All new skill moves in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 has tons of Skill Moves that players can learn to outmaneuver opponents in various game modes, especially in Ultimate Team. Learning and performing Skill Moves efficiently in competitive clashes against other players gives you the upper hand in every match. While most of these skill moves can be performed by most players, there are a few that can only be performed by certain superstars with four to five-star skill ratings. Soccer fans look forward to the new Skill Moves added every year in FIFA titles, and there are a few unique moves you’ll get to see in FIFA 23.

In the FIFA 23 Pitch Notes, the developers highlighted four new Skill Moves, and EA added three unique Fake Shots to the game. Similarly, Left Footed Skill Moves were also implemented in the game, making it easier for players to perform them with superstars with a dominant left foot. Performing iconic dribbles with players like Di Maria, Anthony, and Mohamed Salah is much more fluidic in FIFA 23. Here are all the new Skill Moves added in FIFA 23.

Every new Skill Moves added in FIFA 23

Screengrab via EA Sports

The four new Skill Moves added in FIFA 23 have a vast range, and a few of them can be performed by most players. Some of the Skill Moves added require directional input, and we recommend trying them out in the Practice Arena before heading into a match. Here are the new Skill Moves that you can learn and perform in-game.

First Time Feint Turn (1 Star)

PlayStation : Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS Back

: Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS Back Xbox : LB + RB + flick LS Back

: LB + RB + flick LS Back This Skill Move can only be performed as a first touch

Stutter Feint (3 Stars)

PlayStation : Hold L2 + flick RS Left, flick RS Right or Hold L2 + flick RS Right, flick RS Left

: Hold L2 + flick RS Left, flick RS Right or Hold L2 + flick RS Right, flick RS Left Xbox : Hold LT + flick RS Left, flick RS Right or Hold LT + flick RS Right, flick RS Left

: Hold LT + flick RS Left, flick RS Right or Hold LT + flick RS Right, flick RS Left Can be canceled with L2 + R2 (PlayStation) and LT + RT (Xbox)

Heel to Ball Roll (4 Stars):

PlayStation : Hold L1 + flick RS Forward, flick RS Back

: Hold L1 + flick RS Forward, flick RS Back Xbox : Hold LB + flick RS Forward, flick RS Back

: Hold LB + flick RS Forward, flick RS Back Left Stick input determines the direction of the Skill Move (Left or Right)

Heel Fake (5 Stars):

PlayStation : Hold L2 + flick RS Left, flick RS Right or Hold L2 + flick RS Right, flick RS Left

: Hold L2 + flick RS Left, flick RS Right or Hold L2 + flick RS Right, flick RS Left Xbox : Hold LT + flick RS Left, flick RS Right or Hold LT + flick RS Right, flick RS Left

: Hold LT + flick RS Left, flick RS Right or Hold LT + flick RS Right, flick RS Left Available only from a standing position

All Left-Footed Skill Moves in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23, you get to perform several variants for Skill Moves with players that have a dominant left foot. The following list features all the Skill Moves you can perform with left-footed players.