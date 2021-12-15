All first Icon Swaps objectives and rewards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The first batch of Icon Swaps objectives will be live for 26 days.

EA Sports released the first set of Icon Swaps in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today, Dec. 15.

Icon Swaps are a way to redeem Icon cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by exchanging tokens you earn through gameplay. Players will earn a token every time they complete an Icon Swap objective listed in the Milestone tab of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Once you’ve gathered enough tokens, you can start trading them for the Icon of your preference or even FUT packs, if you prefer.

There are seven Icons that can be redeemed in the first Icon Swaps of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Iker Casillas (mid version), Rio Ferdinand (mid version), Marc Overmars (prime version), Marcel Desailly (mid version), Alessandro Del Piero (base version), Gianluca Zambrotta (prime version), Wayne Rooney (mid version).

Screengrab via EA Sports

The first set of Icon Swaps one tokens, nine in total, will be available for 26 days, so players should have enough time to complete the objectives. Some of them have to be completed in Squad Battles while others must be done in the Weekend League and Live FUT Friendly: One League. EA will add the following nine tokens after the first ones expire.

All Icon Swaps one objectives

Icon Swaps

Silvers: Win six Squad Battles matches on at least World Class difficulty with 11 silver players in your starting squad for one Icon Swaps token.

Icon Swaps Premier League

Complete these three objectives to unlock one token.

Win six: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned Premier League players in your starting squad.

Icon Swaps LaLiga

Complete these three objectives to unlock one token.

Win six: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Icon Swaps Serie A

Complete these three objectives to unlock one token.

Win six: Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League, with at least eight first owned Serie A players in your starting squad.

All Icon Swaps one rewards

Icons

Iker Casillas 89-rated: six tokens

FUT packs (loot boxes)