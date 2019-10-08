ZeRo only made $45,000 from his 56 Tournament Wins in Smash Bros. Wii U

Tempo Storm’s Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios, arguably the greatest Super Smash Bros. for Wii U player of all time, has revealed some shocking details on the state of prize money in the scene.

During his legendary exploits between Nov. 2015 and Oct. 2015, where Zero won over 50 tournaments back to back in a row, ZeRo stated on social media that he only made around $45,000 in tournament winnings, which was one of the main reasons for his retirement from the Smash Bros. scene.

If you divide his winnings between the 56 tournaments, then ZeRo on average took home about $800 per tournament, which is honestly quite shocking for a pro of his caliber. This is even before you take into consideration to costs ZeRo had to make for travel, hotels, and more during these events.

Tempo ZeRo @ Red Bull Straight Rhythm on Twitter I remember when I brought up in 2014 and 15 how it sucks that you can consistently place top 5 at super majors and still lose money, only to be called greedy by the general public… Let it be known that the year I won 56 tournaments, and every single super major, I made ~45k.

It highlights a few problems in the FGC scene as a whole when it comes to pro earnings. These practices even continue to this day, with Sota “Zackray” Okada taking home a measly $4,000 after winning the Ultimate Singles tournament at The Big House 9.

Only at Evo, the biggest fighting game tournament in the world can Smash. Bros players make a nice sum of cash for their exploits. Leonardo “MKLeo” Perez took as estimated $21,000 home after winning the Ultimate tournament, with Gavin “Tweeek” Dempsey winning around $7,000.

It still represents a huge divide in prize money between the FGC and other scenes, however. Magic the Gathering’s recent Mythic Invitation 2019 saw Andrea Mengucci take home over $250,000 dollars alone, for example, from one event. More than ZeRo took over all those years.

Until a company like Nintendo starts investing money to help prize pools or things change in the industry for the better, FGC players could still be getting measly sums of cash for their achievements in the future.