SNK drops King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match on PS4 and PS5

The game is live now on the PlayStation Store.

SNK has delivered on one of its early 2020 promises, releasing a new version of King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match to players on PlayStation 4 and 5.

KoF 2002 Unlimited Match features 66 playable characters from across the SNK library of franchises, along with all of the reworked content. This includes the game’s mechanics and character abilities have been updated and redesigned to better balance the game.

Both the Ranked Match and Player Match systems also implement rollback netcode to an provide an enhanced online experience for the classic title.

KoF 2002 Unlimited Match follows the previously released King of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition, which was announced and released last month when SNK showed off new footage for King of Fighters XV, which is set to launch later this year.

The game, which features updated graphics, music, sounds, moves, a rebalanced game system, and rollback netcode for online play is available now on the PlayStation Store for $14.99. It is also still available on Steam for the same price, though that version was released in February 2015,