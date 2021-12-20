Blocking is a crucial element in any fighting game that every player should master if they want to defeat opponents.

Mortal Kombat 11’s blocking mechanic is only slightly different than previous iterations, but it might confuse new or returning players. The good news is understanding how to block in Mortal Kombat 11 is easy, and you’ll be blocking punches and kicks in no time.

There are two types of blocks in Mortal Kombat 11: high and low blocks. Both are activated by holding the block button (right trigger by default) and standing or crouching. High blocks protect you from high attacks and overhead attacks, while low blocks protect you from low attacks. Some attacks hit the center of your character and can be blocked by either option.

Players can also dodge attacks to avoid damage completely. For example, some projectiles can be avoided by jumping over them or ducking before they hit you. These attacks can be blocked, but this still delivers a small amount of damage that could make the difference in a close round. Also, keep in mind some throws cannot be blocked regardless of what block you use.

Blocking is easy in Mortal Kombat 11, but it’ll take a few matches to understand how to successfully block every move. A successful block can leave an enemy vulnerable to a counterattack and allow you to turn the tides of a fight. Blocking also negates significant damage and prevents your enemy from tearing you to pieces.