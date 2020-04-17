Guilty Gear -Strive- closed beta goes live today

Guilty Gear fans can start prepping their fight sticks now because the Guilty Gear -Strive- closed beta goes live at 10pm CT tonight for those lucky enough to be invited to the test servers.

If you received a beta code for -Strive- you can download the beta client on PlayStation4 right now, but the only option available for use before April 17 will be offline play, or the basic Versus Mode.

Online server tests will start at 10pm CT on April 17, which will be the first opportunity for players to face off against online opponents in the newest Guilty Gear title. A similar pattern will be followed for April 18 and 19, with the second day going live from 2pm to 6:59pm CT and day three being up from 5pm to 9:59 CT.

The offline Versus Mode will also be available during each of the designated time slots.

This means during each period, players will have five hours to play in various lobbies against other players using the seven playable characters in the beta roster: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Potemkin, Chipp Zanuff, Axl Low, and Faust. There are already starter guides up on Arc System Works’ YouTube channel for each character, and will continue to do so.

Players with access to the beta are free to share all images and content through social media and streaming services, but the beta client will only be accessible during those limited time periods.

The online matches for the beta will also be running on the developer’s usual delay-based netcode system, but ASW has already said rollback netcode is being developed for the full release later this year.

ASW made it clear in the emails sent out to players who were accepted into the beta that some of the times may be changed if any issues pop up, but during server maintenance, everyone can enjoy the Versus Mode as long as the client is not taken down altogether.