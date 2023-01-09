When does Patch 6.3 release in Final Fantasy XIV?

Endwalker was now released nearly one year ago, and players keep discovering new content while waiting for the next expansion of Final Fantasy XIV.

The 6.25 update brought many new features to discover last month, including the Omicron beast tribe, Hildibrand sidequests, balance changes, and more.

The next major update will be Patch 6.3. It will bring more Main Scenario Quests (MSQ), a new dungeon called Lapis Manalis, a new trial including its Extreme version, the Unreal version of Containment Bay P1T6 trial, more Island Sanctuary updates, and other side content that fans can sink their teeth into.

Here’s when the update 6.3 will release in FFXIV.

When will Patch 6.3 release in FFXIV?

The 6.3 update will be called “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” and will release on Jan. 10, 2023 at 4am CT, the developer revealed in the latest Live Letter from the Producer. It aired on Dec. 23 and detailed information on the update, including this release window.

There will be a shorter-than-normal maintenance period for the update. Typically, patches of this size take a full 24 hours to update the game. But this time, the maintenance period is scheduled to begin at 8pm CT and last until about 4am CT, although those times are estimates.

A few hours before the patch goes live, director Naoki Yoshida will do a live reading of the patch notes, which will likely include a bit more than we saw in the original preliminary patch notes. Players are also expecting to hear more about the Paladin rework during the stream. That will take place at 12am CT on Jan. 10 on Final Fantasy XIV’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Based on previous release schedules in conjunction with Live Letters, fans expected Patch 6.3 to come on Jan. 3, 2023, but the date was revealed during Live Letter 75 to be Jan. 10, 2023. This is a departure from past release schedules where the update came 12 days after Part Two of each patch’s Live Letter broadcast.

It was initially scheduled for December. The developer, however, delayed its release window for a month. “It would be too stressful to release it at the end of the year,” Yoshida said in the latest Live Letter from the Producer.

Two weeks after the 6.3 update, there will be another smaller update, 6.31, which will include the new Ultimate Duty, The Omega Protocol (Ultimate). There are also a number of planned content updates coming in 6.35, including another step in the Manderville Relic Weapons and the new Deep Dungeon.