When does FFXIV server maintenance end?

At least the memes on social media will keep us entertained until the game comes back up.

Maintenance days for Final Fantasy XIV are always tough on those who play it daily. It’s even harder when those maintenance days are a full 24 hours, which they sometimes are.

During Final Fantasy XIV maintenance, all Worlds and Data Centers are taken down and players are unable to access the game. This means that anyone who has an Eternal Bonding planned for those days will need to move them, and anyone who has any plans within the game, such as static raid groups, will need to adjust their schedules.

Maintenance periods are always announced far in advance so players have time to make these adjustments. The times and how long the servers will be down are noted on the Lodestone, which will tell players exactly when the servers will go down and an approximate time for when they will go back up.

Players can expect the game to go down for maintenance before big and small patches, and the size of the patch does sometimes affect how long the game will be unavailable.

When does the April 3 Final Fantasy XIV server maintenance end?

The April 3 maintenance period is one of those unfortunate 24-hour long maintenance periods. This is due to the team replacing some of the physical hardware for North America’s servers. Final Fantasy XIV went down early in the morning and will come back up again tomorrow morning.

Here are all of the times when players can expect the game to come back up in their time zone on April 4.

United States

3am PT

5am CT

6am ET

Europe, Japan, and Australia

11am BST

7pm JST

8pm AEST

The times are all estimates, and the game may come up sooner or later than the times listed depending on how long it takes the developers to implement the changes and bring Final Fantasy XIV back up. But these times have typically been pretty solid in the past and players can expect to be able to log back in around these times.