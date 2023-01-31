Special day filed in Japan to celebrate the release of a classic Final Fantasy title

Here's another reason to celebrate the release of Final Fantasy VII each year.

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most celebrated games on the planet. In fact, it was celebrated so much that the Final Fantasy VII team themselves filed for a Final Fantasy VII day to celebrate the release of the original game.

The official Twitter account of Final Fantasy VII recently posted that they’ve filed a day of celebration for the release of the original game back in 1997.

We’re delighted to announce “Final Fantasy VII Day” has been officially registered in Japan, to commemorate the anniversary of the launch of the original game.



To celebrate, here's a special message from Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the Final Fantasy VII remake project.

The post also contains an anniversary message from Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of the remake Final Fantasy VII.

“The 31st of January 1997, the day that FINAL FANTASY VII came out, was not just a significant day for the FINAL FANTASY series, but also marked when so many big things started moving for those of us who worked on the game,” Yoshinari Kitase, director of FINAL FANTASY VII, said.

“I remember being overwhelmed at the breakneck speed with which video game technology was evolving, but also dreaming big things for the future.

“With the establishment of this official anniversary day, I will now always remember these things, and hold them dearly in my heart.”

The release of Final Fantasy VII back then was a revolutionary moment for JRPGs as it was the first Final Fantasy game to be rendered using 3D graphics. Final Fantasy VII was also a lot of people’s entry point to the Final Fantasy franchise and the 3D graphics were what piqued their interest.

Now, the franchise is seeing great success with remakes such as the Final Fantasy VII Remake and remasters like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion being released. The mainline Final Fantasy will also see a new release this year– provided they don’t delay it– with Final Fantasy XVI on June 22, 2023.