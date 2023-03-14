‘Several thousand’ Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest tickets still available ahead of general sale

In a surprising turn of events, there are apparently “several thousand” Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest tickets available for general sale, which begins tomorrow. Fans are surprised so many are left after a lottery drawing resulted in very few people getting picked to buy a ticket.

Today on Twitter, the official English account for Final Fantasy XIV said that there were tickets left and that they would be available for the general sale. Fans are already taking bets on how long it will take for the tickets to sell out, and most are assuming that will happen in a matter of minutes. Many are disappointed that this many tickets are still available after so many didn’t receive the opportunity to get theirs during the lottery period.

The #FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas general ticket sales will begin Wednesday, March 15 at 9:00 a.m. (PDT). 📅



⚠️Several thousand tickets remain available and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis until sold out.



— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 14, 2023

People on social media are already making jokes about the fact that buying Fan Fest tickets is Savage or Ultimate difficulty, two of the hardest types of content in the game. Those still without tickets are hoping that the website will be able to take all of the traffic it’s going to get when they go on sale, since ticket sales with extremely high demand often give errors and crash websites when so many people try to buy them at once.

Given how many people didn’t get selected for the lottery, there will likely be a rush for the thousands of tickets left for the event. According to a poll Dot Esports conducted, over 80 percent of those that put in for the lottery didn’t get an email with the opportunity to buy tickets for the event. There will likely be more disappointment tomorrow after the event is marked as sold out.

Please RT for visibility! I'm curious, how many of you got emails for the #FFXIV Fan Fest? I feel like SO few people got it. Need lots of responses for a possible article <3 — Jessica Scharnagle (@JessScharnagle) March 2, 2023

For those that would like to try their luck to get tickets, the sale will occur at 11am CT on the Showclix website for the event. The tickets will cost $200 each, and there is a limit of two tickets for each purchaser. Those who buy tickets will need to make sure their name matches their ID exactly, or else they will be turned away at the event, since the tickets are not transferrable. More details about Fan Fest 2023 can be found on the Lodestone.