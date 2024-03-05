Final Fantasy 14 is still one of the most successful MMORPGs on the market in 2024, seeing regular updates and a consistent player base. But, as with any online game, FFXIV isn’t immune to some server issues that can stop players from entering the world.

Recommended Videos

While FFXIV is generally decent about keeping its servers online, there are inevitable issues and scheduled maintenance that occur, causing them to go offline. If you ever want to check the status of the servers in FFXIV to determine if that’s the reason you can’t enter the game, take a look at the guide below.

Checking the server status of FFXIV

There are a couple of different ways to check the server status of FFXIV, and this includes both official and unofficial methods. Below, you can see a list of every known way to check on the status of the servers:

Open up the FFXIV game client and make your way to the login screen. Look at the top right corner for an FFXIV icon (looks like a hollow meteor). If the icon is green, the servers are online. If the icon is red, the servers are offline. If the icon is yellow, the servers are partly down. You can also click on the meteor icon to see a more thorough explanation of what the icon colors mean. Clicking on the icon also allows you to see the server status of each data center individually.

(looks like a hollow meteor). Outside of the game itself, you can check the server status by visiting The Lodestone website . More specifically, go to the server status page to view the current status of every data center in FFXIV.

. More specifically, go to the server status page to view the current status of every data center in FFXIV. Visit the Down Detector page for Final Fantasy to check if other players are experiencing server issues as well. If they are, then you can likely assume the servers are down across the world.

for Final Fantasy to check if other players are experiencing server issues as well. If they are, then you can likely assume the servers are down across the world. Finally, visit the official social media account for FFXIV on X/Twitter to see if there are any updates regarding the servers. Usually, if the servers are down, the account tweets out when they are expected to be back up and running.

The Lodestone server status page for FFXIV. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If none of those methods explain why you’re experiencing connectivity issues in FFXIV, then you might want to check your internet connection. It’s possible that restarting your router/modem or contacting your ISP about any outages in your area is the fix you’ve been looking for all along.

Whenever you happen to get back online, check out our previous guide to see how to unlock the Demi-Ozma mount in FFXIV.