How to get the Yakaku Dogi in Final Fantasy XIV

With new content updates come new glamours that players can chase after in Final Fantasy XIV. Patch 6.3 brought a glamour that a lot of people are fawning over, and getting it doesn’t take too much effort—as long as you’re caught up in current content.

The Yakaku Dogi is a piece that is part of the Yakaku set that is awarded after the completion of the Tataru’s Grand Adventure questline. It’s a glamour that most people are pretty excited about since it includes a tattoo-looking feature, something that not a lot of glamours in the game have.

The top-right arm has a branching, flowering tattoo coming up the arm and up to the collarbone and the shoulder blade. Folks are already rocking the glam once they get it since the Yakaku Dogi and Yakaku Koshita put together look pretty awesome.

To get it, players simply need to complete Tataru’s Grand Adventure questline, which was updated for Patch 6.3. The first quest is called “Small Businesses, Big Dreams” and then players must do several things before they can get to the last quest and complete it to get the Yakaku set.

There is a second quest that was added in Patch 6.15 called “Soaring Profits” that players must complete, and then, to begin the last quest that was added in Patch 6.3, players must first have completed the Chronicles of a New Era – The Four Lords questline.

These quests come from Stormblood and begin with “An Auspicious Encounter,” which is picked up in The Ruby Sea at X: 5.7, Y: 15.7. There are a number of Trials you’ll have to complete to get through the questline, but most of them can be solo’d unsynced—or if you’re having trouble, bring a friend.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Once you’ve done all that, pick up the last quest called “An Auspicious Opportunity” in Old Sharlayan at X: 11.8, Y: 9.8, complete it, and it will award you the set.