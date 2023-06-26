How to get Stormcry in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) features various weapons you can purchase from vendors and ones you can craft, like Stormcry. Stormcry is one of the first weapons you’ll craft, and even as you equip better weapons, Stormcry can be used as a crafting material for another weapon.

How to get Stormcry in Final Fantasy 16, explained

Stormcry is a weapon you craft in Final Fantasy 16 from the Wind Shard, which you will obtain from defeating Geruda, Benedikta’s Eikon, during the Awakening quest.

How to craft Stormcry in Final Fantasy 16

It’s easy to craft and a great weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve beaten Geruda and obtained the Wind Shard, you can get to the Blacksmith at The Hideaway and craft Stormcry—we’ve included everything you need to know about the recipe, requirements, and Stormcry’s stats, below.

Weapon Name Requirements Recipe Stormcry’s Stats Stormcry Awakening quest completion Wind Shard 135 Attack Damage and 135 Stagger Damage

As you level up and access better weapons, you’ll find you won’t need Stormcry anymore. But it will become the basis for crafting higher-stat weapons as you progress through the campaign.

Stormcry weapon progression in Final Fantasy 16

As you progress through FF16’s main campaign, you’ll encounter several Eikons you must defeat. You’ll obtain their elemental shard, use it, and other materials to enhance Stormcry and do the same for the subsequent weapons.

So, Stormcry will be the first crafting material for the next higher-tier weapon, and the progression will be as follows:

Stormcry will be used to craft Flametongue.

Flametongue will be used to craft Levinbolt

Levinbolt will be used to craft Grindstone.

Grindstone will be used to craft Brightburn.

Brightburn will be used to craft Icebrand.

So, while Stormcry may not be the best weapon, it will become a valuable crafting material to create better weapons as you progress through the Final Fantasy campaign.

