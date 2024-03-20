In Final Fantasy XIV, you can use various forms of currency to get rewards and items or even upgrade your gear. Divine Solvent, added in Patch 6.4, is one form of currency you will want to get.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Divine Solvent in FFXIV.

How to get Divine Solvent in FFXIV

Pandaemonium: Anabaseios was the final installment in this Pandaemonium raid series. Image via Square Enix

In FFXIV, you can get Divine Solvent by exchanging Anabaseios Mythos books that you get from the Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle (Savage) raid (P11S) at Djole’s (the vendor) in Radz-at-Han (West Balshahn Bazaar area) or Mylenie in Labyrinthos.

You must complete this harrowing raid in FFXIV and exchange the Anabaseios Mythos books from the raid for Divine Solvent. And while I wish it were an easy process, it’s not, especially if you put together a PUG group. What’s more, the exchange rate is not in your favor. You must trade four Anabaseios Mythos (Three) to get one Divine Solvent.

But once you have Divine Solvent, you can finally use it to get better items. You can even use the Anabaseios Mythos (Three) to get Augmented items directly from Djole and Mylenie.

Where to use Divine Solvent in FFXIV

You can use your Divine Solvent at the vendor, Khaldeen, in Radz-at-Han in FFXIV. More specifically, you’ll find this vendor in Radz-at-Han (West Balshahn Bazaar) at the coordinates X:10.5 and Y: 9.6.

Once there, you can trade your Divine Solvents for new (well, upgraded) Augmented Credendum Gear, specifically weapons. But it should be noted that although you need one Divine Solvent, regardless of the item, you will also need the primary material—the weapon you’d like to upgrade.

For example, to get the Augmented Blood Rapture, you’ll need one Blood Rapture and one Divine Solvent. All items require you to have unlocked Endwalker as well.

Getting better gear means you can participate in higher-level content, which is why getting and using Divine Solvent to augment your weapons is crucial in FFXIV.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more