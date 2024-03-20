Category:
Final Fantasy

How to get Divine Solvent in FFXIV

Better gear is always a must.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 07:09 am
An image of a character in ffxiv with a sword
Image via Square Enix

In Final Fantasy XIV, you can use various forms of currency to get rewards and items or even upgrade your gear. Divine Solvent, added in Patch 6.4, is one form of currency you will want to get.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Divine Solvent in FFXIV.

How to get Divine Solvent in FFXIV

A man wearing a hood behind flames in Pandaemonium raid promo image
Pandaemonium: Anabaseios was the final installment in this Pandaemonium raid series. Image via Square Enix

In FFXIV, you can get Divine Solvent by exchanging Anabaseios Mythos books that you get from the Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle (Savage) raid (P11S) at Djole’s (the vendor) in Radz-at-Han (West Balshahn Bazaar area) or Mylenie in Labyrinthos.  

You must complete this harrowing raid in FFXIV and exchange the Anabaseios Mythos books from the raid for Divine Solvent. And while I wish it were an easy process, it’s not, especially if you put together a PUG group. What’s more, the exchange rate is not in your favor. You must trade four Anabaseios Mythos (Three) to get one Divine Solvent

But once you have Divine Solvent, you can finally use it to get better items. You can even use the Anabaseios Mythos (Three) to get Augmented items directly from Djole and Mylenie.

Where to use Divine Solvent in FFXIV

You can use your Divine Solvent at the vendor, Khaldeen, in Radz-at-Han in FFXIV. More specifically, you’ll find this vendor in Radz-at-Han (West Balshahn Bazaar) at the coordinates X:10.5 and Y: 9.6. 

Once there, you can trade your Divine Solvents for new (well, upgraded) Augmented Credendum Gear, specifically weapons. But it should be noted that although you need one Divine Solvent, regardless of the item, you will also need the primary material—the weapon you’d like to upgrade.

For example, to get the Augmented Blood Rapture, you’ll need one Blood Rapture and one Divine Solvent. All items require you to have unlocked Endwalker as well.

Getting better gear means you can participate in higher-level content, which is why getting and using Divine Solvent to augment your weapons is crucial in FFXIV

Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.