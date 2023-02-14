Final Fantasy XIV fans worldwide praise impressive anime-like video released in Korea

A Korean Final Fantasy XIV promotional video has caught the attention of fans worldwide after it was released today, causing fans to pine over the anime-like visuals and interesting storytelling. The video is part of a Korean event that players can participate in, and now, fans around the world want in on these promotional videos as well.

The video is entirely in Korean, but those from other parts of the world have latched onto it and commented on how cool the video is for its anime style. This is in stark contrast to a video series players were given in the U.S. and U.K. regions, which featured short stories around a campfire using actors and was a series of very short, under-one-minute videos that fans reacted negatively to.

In the Korean video, characters are shown doing a wide variety of things like crafting, gathering, celebrating, and, of course, fighting. The video is meant to serve as an advertisement for the game, and now, other players from different parts of the world want their regions to follow suit.

The reaction on social media from these fans has been incredibly positive. Fans are calling for Square Enix to make an anime based on the game after the teaser trailer has their interest piqued. Although no such thing has been announced by Square Enix, fans have long wanted a series surrounding Final Fantasy XIV—and now, they want it to be an anime.

I love all the #FFXIV korean trailers … please make an anime https://t.co/IvpCmu7ssH — JY Sibert / Daevid Xanaetos @ FFXIV Tonberry (@Crimotaku) February 14, 2023

Because the video focuses on Limsa Lominsa and Ul’dah, players are hoping that another video will release centered around Gridania. Since the event seems to have multiple parts to it, players might just get their wish.