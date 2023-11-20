Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is finally getting a PC release after mobile launch

Final Fantasy fans want all of the games they can get, so as you’d expect, when Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis was released as a mobile exclusive, they weren’t happy. Thankfully, that’s about to change.

A new Steam listing confirms Ever Crisis will be making its long-awaited debut on PC, months after its initial arrival. Despite the wait, this is great news, but be prepared because there’s no release date for the game right now so it could be weeks or even months until PC gamers finally get a chance to play it.

Some players are even seeing the silver lining with the delayed PC release. That being, given the updates that have rolled out since launch, this PC version should be the most complete that players can experience, or at least the most bug-free.

Right now, there’s no news on whether or not you’ll be able to carry over progress from the mobile game to PC, but the official announcement says news is coming soon, so perhaps that will be shared alongside a release date.

FF7EC Has Been Published to Steam!



We're thrilled to announce that FF7EC has been published to Steam!

The release date will be announced later, so please add it to your wishlist and stay tuned!



▼Store URLhttps://t.co/bXWUuFsPIH#FF7EC #FF7EverCrisis pic.twitter.com/2VFzccvlcp — FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS_EN｜FF7EC (@FFVII_EC_EN) November 20, 2023

Of course, being a mobile game, despite the PC launch, Ever Crisis will include the same gacha mechanics that have plagued it since the very beginning. For new players looking to jump in now, just be prepared. This shouldn’t be too surprising given it is a free game and in 2023 pretty much anything free is filled with in-game purchases.

Still, for Final Fantasy fans, it’s easy to look past these mechanics and enjoy the unique story for Cloud and other favorites from the series. While we don’t know exactly when the game will arrive, you can wishlist it now on Steam to be notified the second it drops. I guess all that’s left is for console gamers to play the waiting game.