Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Stuck in a Rut walkthrough

If you want to return from Junon to the Grasslands in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you eventually need to complete the Stuck in a Rut quest.

The quest can be accepted from the noticeboard in Under Junon. After a lengthy process, you are rewarded with the ability to travel back and forth between Junon and Grasslands via the Chocobo Farms in each area for 300 Gil.

But before even beginning this quest, you need to find and unlock the Mountain Chocobo because their ability to climb up walls is required to reach key areas. As soon as you have the gray-feathered bird, you can begin.

How to reach Wainwright’s hut in FF7 Rebirth

Up the mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach Wainwright, use the Mountain Chocobo to climb up a nearby wall north of the area’s tower beacon. This wall has a massive emblazoned gray Chocobo icon, so you can’t miss it.

As you go up the wall, follow the path around and make your way up toward Wainwright’s hut to get to the next part of the quest.

Where to find Dried Driftwood using the note in FF7 Rebirth

After meeting Wainwright, you get a note that vaguely points towards three locations throughout Junon that have Dried Driftwood. When you come across these locations, you need to use your Chocobo’s sniffing ability to find them. A red question mark marker appears above your head if you are in the correct area to find them.

You only need to find all three Dried Driftwood to 100 percent complete the side quest and get additional rewards. The locations at which you can find them are:

1. Screenshot by Dot Esports 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

North of where you got the Mountain Chocobo, just up the Northern path. North of the first Dried Driftwood location, just before you reach Angler’s Storage. Further down the path from the second Dried Driftwood, underneath a large structure. There should be an opening in the fence for you to walk through.

You will get three key items after you return the wood to Wainwright’s hut. Return the items to Gabe at the Junon Chocobo Farm to complete the quest and get your rewards.