Final Fantasy 16 gets free DLC, with two paid expansions in development

Square Enix held a “Voices from Valisthea” panel for Final Fantasy 16 at PAX West 2023 on Sept. 2. The panel featured producer Naoki Yoshida, who shared several new details and made some announcements. The most interesting, however, was that the game has some paid expansion DLCs in development, and some free ones are out now.

During the panel, Naoki Yoshida announced that Final Fantasy 16 will receive two paid DLC expansions, which are currently in development. While he did not reveal any more details about the content, he did state that the decision to start development on them was based on the reactions from fans and the desire “to see more of Valisthea’s story and spend more time with her inhabitants.” Alongside the upcoming DLCs, Yoshida announced that the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 is currently in development.

Yoshida also announced the release of a major free update for the game during the announcement. The update adds several new features, including new alternate outfits for Clive, Jill, and Torgal. Clive gets the new dark “Burnt Black” outfit, Jill gets the “Snow White” dress, and Torgal gets the cool new “Icy Blue” effect on his fur that also changes his eyes blue.

The update also adds the Onion Sword weapon, which has the same attributes as the other downloadable weapons in the form of Braveheart and the Blood Sword. It also adds the all-new weapon skin feature, which will allow players to change the appearance of Clive’s weapon to that of any other blade in their possession while keeping the stats of what they have currently equipped.

Lastly, the update also adds a variety of quality-of-life updates and balance fixes, such as fixing text issues, adding new options regarding Torgal’s behavior, increasing the time small enemies remain vulnerable to follow-up attacks, and more. A trailer for the new update showcasing several of the new features was also released. However, players who just started the game should beware of spoilers before watching it.

