Final Fantasy 14 offers plenty of different ways to customize your character. From changing how your gear looks to dyeing different parts of armor, you can completely alter your aesthetics. But if you want to change your character’s physical appearance, you need to visit the Aesthetician.

The Aesthetician essentially lets you access the character creator again, giving you options to alter hairstyles, makeup, tattoos, and plenty more. This NPC is also nice to visit since they accept Gil instead of real-world money, which is how Phial of Fantasia alters your appearance in FFXIV.

To see how to unlock the Aesthetician by completing their quest in FFXIV, check out the guide below.

Completing the Aesthetician quest in FFXIV

FFXIV characters in matching outfits. Image via Sqaure Enix

Before you’re able to embark on the quest that unlocks the Aesthetician, you need to fulfill a couple of prerequisites first. Those are viewable below:

Reach level 15 .

. Be able to travel Limsa Lominsa (if you didn’t start there). You can use the Airship to travel to Limsa Lominsa after reaching level 15.

(if you didn’t start there).

Once you meet those requirements and make your way to Limsa Lominsa, you need to find an NPC named S’dhodjbi, who is at the Drowning Wench in the Upper Decks part of the city. The coordinates for the NPC’s location are (X:11, Y:11). Speak to S’dhodjbi and you’ll start a quest called “Beauty is Only Scalp-Deep.”

This quest isn’t too difficult and only requires you to make your way around Limsa Lominsa. More specifically, you have to visit Disciple of Hand locations. After you have visited all of the necessary locations, the quest is complete and you have successfully unlocked the Aesthetician, who is Jandelaine, the person you’re helping during the quest.

Completion of the quest rewards you with one Jandelaine’s Token, which you can use to summon the NPC at any time. But if you want to use the Aesthetician at any time, you need to visit an inn or your personal estate. You can use a crystal bell to summon the Aesthetician and they’ll appear in front of you.

Every visit with the Aesthetician costs 2,000 Gil, but you’re able to preview the changes to your character’s appearance before spending a dime. Your first visit with the Aesthetician, however, is free as is the session when you use Jandelaine’s Token. Be careful with the token, though, as it’s a one-time-use item and there are only two of them available in FFXIV.

During your session with the Aesthetician, you can alter your hairstyle, markings, makeup, facial features, and more. But there are some restrictions based on your race. You’re also able to unlock new hairstyles by purchasing them at the Gold Saucer with MGP, buying them through the market, or unlocking them in Raids.

