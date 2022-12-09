Best gifts for the Final Fantasy XIV fan on your list

Square Enix does a great job bringing tons of fantastic content to Final Fantasy XIV. It has also done a fabulous job creating merch that many people would like to have—and there are plenty of places where people can grab some sweet merch pertaining to the game.

With the holiday season quickly approaching and shipping times getting longer and longer, it might be time to start shopping for your loved one. And if they love Final Fantasy XIV and don’t live in Japan, it’s definitely time to start thinking about picking out some gifts.

Although shipping is fairly quick from the Square Enix store, some items may take longer to arrive if they are being shipped from Japan. The shipping costs on these items are also extremely high and can sometimes even overtake the cost of the item. Luckily, some things can be found at Amazon and Target, and Etsy is always a great place for hand-made items.

Here are 10 things that you can buy for the Final Fantasy XIV lover on your list this year.

Image via Square Enix

The shipping to the U.S. on this item is very high, bringing the total cost to about $70 depending on the kind of shipping you choose. But for those who have reached the end game and finished Endwalker, this flower represents a lot.

Encyclopaedia Eorzea – The World of Final Fantasy XIV – Volume I and II

Image via Square Enix

These two books are staples in any FFXIV fan’s collection. They contain the lore, characters, settings, and everything someone would need to know about the world the game is set in. The third book has been announced, but it won’t be available by the holiday season, so getting these two books as a gift will get them set up to just buy the third book when it comes out. As a bonus, both of these items have in-game rewards as well. Shop for this one at Target for a cheaper price.

Image via Square Enix

This is a neat little item for a stocking or as a gift for a friend. It’s a silicon mold containing some of the job stones from the game. Although it doesn’t have all of them, fans of the game will likely enjoy this cute little mold and can pull it out at parties or just to chill their drink while they play the game.

The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook: The Essential Culinarian Guide to Hydaelyn

Image via Square Enix

This cookbook can be found in a ton of places, but the best cost-wise is on Amazon. This cookbook is a favorite among FFXIV fans because not only does it replicate in-game recipes, but it has the cutest drawings and even has a “Minstrel’s Ballad” level difficulty in it. If that doesn’t convince you, it’s got a five-star rating on Amazon, a rare feat on the site.

“I’m fine” sticker

Image via Etsy/BananaWaffles

Getting up to 16 vuln stacks takes quite a bit of work, so for friends who may have achieved that feat, this sticker is a great way to commemorate that. You might get a playful smack from your giftee, but they’re the one with the 16 vuln stacks, so who’s really laughing?

Eorzea’s Okayest mug

Image via Etsy/YesDesu

If you’d like to humble your favorite FFXIV player, find out what they play and send them this mug. They’ll probably get a laugh out of it, especially if they do consider themselves to be quite OK at the game. There’s a mug for every class, so be sure to check out the shop to find the one you need.

FFXIV landscape poster prints

Image via Etsy/TeacupSheepieShop

This art that is inspired by the game is some of the prettiest on Etsy right now. There are plenty of cities to choose from if you look through the shop, and you can even get them in bookmark form too. Grab a sticker or a lanyard to go with it and you’ve got a nice little gift set for a friend.

Moogle desk buddy

Image via Etsy/TurnTwice

This Moogle desk buddy isn’t just for FFXIV fans. Although this specific model is inspired by the Moogles in FFXIV, it can appeal to anyone who likes the franchise. The shop also has some other similar items modeled after a Namazu, the Odder Otter, and even has a Fat Cat-inspired bank.

Final Fantasy XIV game time card

Screengrab via Amazon

Every Final Fantasy XIV player who has gotten past the trial will be grateful for a few months of not having to pay the subscription that the game requires to play it. Anyone unsure of what to get the FFXIV fan on their list cannot go wrong with this gift. The card can be purchased at a variety of places, but the easiest is probably on Amazon.

Minion plushie

Image via Amazon

One of the cutest minions in the game is The Major-General, a cute shark that players can get by getting one of the Fishing achievements. Now, players can grab this adorable little shark dude for their loved ones, and it’s as easy as placing an order on Amazon.