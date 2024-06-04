Another classic Final Fantasy could be getting a remake within the next year

Final Fantasy 9 Remake’s development is “now very far along,” according to a new leak.

Recommended Videos

This comes from reputed industry leaker Midori, who posted on X on June 4 that the long-rumored reimagining of the 2000 classic “could release before the end of this fiscal year.” While this would mean we could see Square Enix showcasing the title at the Xbox Showcase next week, Midori suggests to “keep expectations low.”

The Final Fantasy IX remake is still in development. It is a title that was not cancelled in the restructure of SQEX during this fiscal year.



According to conversations, the title was originally outsourced to another developer. But SQEX was not satisfied and development shifted. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) June 4, 2024

FF9 Remake is reportedly among the titles that survived the Square Enix restructuring. According to Midori, the title was originally to be outsourced, but it failed to meet Square’s expectations, which prompted the publisher to take the project in-house.

Style-wise, FF9 Remake is not in the same league as FF7 Remake or Rebirth, though, Midori claims. “It is a remake that is a little higher than a [Trials of Mana] remake. It is not HD-2D style but it’s also not FF7R style,” he said in the X thread.

Additionally, FF9 Remake is also reportedly slated to release on multiple platforms. This aligns with Square Enix’s current multiplatform strategy, pivoting from its prior PlayStation-centric approach after reporting plummeting profits in its last earnings report.

Final Fantasy 9 Remake was first rumored to be in the works after appearing in the Nvidia GeForce Now database leak in 2021. Square Enix has maintained radio silence over the title ever since—except, of course, the heavy references to FF9 in the marketing campaign for Final Fantasy 14’s Dawntrail expansion earlier this year.

The digital goodies for FF14 Dawntrail featured Final Fantasy 9’s two main characters—Princess Garnet and Zidane—as wind-up minions and the Ark summon as a mount for the MMO. While this could be shrugged off as yet another crossover event, FF14 director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida’s smirk as he appeared on the PAX East stage suggests something special is on the way. “You may have noticed a lot of Final Fantasy 9 references here, but the reason is a secret,” he said at the event.

While Midori’s leaks are not official, they all point to this “secret” that Square has kept close to its chest. If the dates are to be believed, though, we might see the company coming up with trailers and showcases for the game in the coming months.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more