Who is Rose’s voice actor in Fallout 76?

Fallout titles have a history of renowned voice actors playing different roles. In Fallout 76, there are substantially fewer characters to voice, yet there are still a few actors you may recognize from other games, like Rose’s actresses.

Rose is one of the main quest givers and characters you can meet in Fallout 76. Located at the Top of the World, this Miss Nanny robot has turned evil and is the leader of raider faction called The Cutthroats. If you get familiar with them, though, Rose gives you a number of quests to complete in the Appalachia.

While playing Fallout 76, many players couldn’t help but wonder who’s behind the Miss Nanny’s robot voice. Allow us to spill the beans.

Who voices Rose in Fallout 76?

The voice actress behind Rose is Alex Cazares. Fallout 76 marks her debut in the franchise, and she’s done a brilliant job so far. You can hear her not only as Rose, but also as numerous other characters you meet in the Appalachia. This includes Rosalynn Jeffries, Claudia, and Scarlett, to name a few.

Rose is the leader of the Cutthroats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If games other than Fallout, you might be familiar with Cazares’ voice from other franchises. The 32-year-old appeared in dozens of games and shows in the past few years, including The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Glitter Force, WarioWare old, and most notably, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. In the latter, she voices one of the main characters, Rebecca.

As of June 2024, her IMDB page lists almost 60 productions she’s been part of as a voice actor. So, if you’ve heard Rose’s voice before, you shouldn’t be too surprised.

