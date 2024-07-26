‘It’s coming home’: Brits react to Fallout London launch

Fallout London is finally here. The ambitious mod from Team FOLON brings the post-nuclear world to the U.K. with everything you’d expect from a London-based Fallout game. Raiders and savages, warring factions, eclectic characters fighting over a hostile hellscape— precisely like the London we know and love.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for excited Brits to post hilarious replies to the Fallout London release trailer, uploaded to YouTube on July 25. “Wow the world really has changed, the Bakerloo line is running on time,” one of the top comments reads. Frankly, if it takes a nuclear apocalypse for the Tube to run reliably, I’m all for it.

Fallout London tells a separate story around 50 years before Fallout 4. Image via Team FOLON

“It’s not even post-apocalypse, London is just like this,” another user replied. They might be onto something—I don’t know if you’ve been to Croydon recently, but I always struggle to tell its denizens apart from Ghouls and Super Mutants. “Honestly can’t wait for this documentary, looks like it’s going to give real insight into London life,” another added. I can’t confirm these commenters are definitely from the UK, but as a Brit myself, it certainly sounds like it.

One user chimed in with an especially spicy take: “Contrary to popular belief, the entire premise of Fallout London actually takes place in present day, and is simply a livestream of Camden from the hours of 5PM-5AM, with serene shots of Kensington every hour or so.” Fallout London certainly looks stunning for a mod of a 10-year-old game, but “serene” is probably the last word I’d use to describe it.

Fallout London’s official website says there’s more emphasis on melee combat than other Fallouts, and for a game set in London, that makes sense. “5 minutes into character creation and your character has been stabbed,” one commenter wrote, while another added “needs more shanking.” Hopefully, there are plenty of stab-proof vests strewn around The Big Smoke.

