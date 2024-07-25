Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fallout London screenshot featuring two mask-wearing gentlemen in front of a British flag
Image via Team FOLON
Category:
Fallout

Is Fallout London coming to PS5 and Xbox?

Blame the console makers.
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 01:00 am

Fallout London is a DLC-sized Fallout 4 mod made by dedicated fans that is designed to bring the long-running franchise to the other side of the Atlantic. It’s been in the works for quite a while, and now the mod is finally here.

Recommended Videos

The hype has swept across the entire Fallout fandom, leading many who play on Xbox or PlayStation to wonder if it will make it to their preferred consoles.

Will Fallout London be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Fallout London screenshot featuring a ghoul
The mod is set 50 years after the events of Fallout 4. Image via Team FOLON

No, Fallout London will not be playable on Xbox or PlayStation in the forseeable future. The expansive fan-made mod is only slated to release on PC right now.

While it would be great to see this London expansion come to console, a release on platforms like the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S is not overly feasible due to various factors including the mod’s sheer size and reliance on Script Extender.

While the full mod on consoles is out of the question, you can potentially have several bits and pieces available as standalone releases. For example, you can already have the likes of Chinese Pistol and Lewis Gun from the Fallout London mod on your Xbox via Bethesda.net.

You can expect more of these along the way, as the Fallout London team has kept open permissions for mod authors to port standalone assets. The FAQ section of the mod’s official website mentions, “Specific standalone items may be released separately. The community has the permission to convert said standalone items to other platforms.”

If you play on PS5 though, things are more grim; Sony doesn’t allow custom assets in mods. So, only mods that rely on vanilla assets are greenlit on the PlayStation version.

If you want to play Fallout London, there’s really only one really correct answer though: You’re simply going to have to download and play it on PC.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Freelance writer for Dot Esports since May 2023. Started writing about esports and gaming three years ago. English Major. Favorite game: Disco Elysium. Has played an awful lot of Dota 2.
twitter