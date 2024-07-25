Image Credit: Bethesda
The borough of Eastminster pictured in Fallout: London.
Nearly time. Image via Team FOLON
Fallout

How to download, install, and play Fallout: London

It's not as hard as you think.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 10:49 am

Fallout: London, the long-awaited total conversion mod for Fallout 4 that might as well be a whole new game, is finally out. However, installing it requires quite a few steps, so here is everything you need to do to download, install, and play the Fallout: London mod.

Where can you play Fallout: London?

Fallout London screenshot featuring a ghoul
Fallout: London is so big it can be viewed as a standalone title. Image via Team FOLON

As things stand, players will only be able to install and play Fallout: London if they own a copy of Fallout 4 on either GOG or Steam. Epic Games owners will have to wait a little longer since the platform doesn’t support rolling back the game’s version. Fallout: London cannot be played on the next-gen version of Fallout 4, and thus cannot work on the Epic Games launcher. Hopefully, the mod’s creators are able to adapt the mod to the latest iteration of Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG so everyone can enjoy it to the fullest.

Remember: You need all DLCs for Fallout 4 to play the mod, regardless of the platform.

How to install Fallout: London on GOG

Fallout London screenshot featuring two mask-wearing gentlemen in front of a British flag
There are numerous gangs you can encounter, like in other Bethesda titles. Image via Team FOLON

The creators of Fallout: London have partnered with CD Projekt’s GOG.com storefront to distribute the mod. Players who own Fallout 4 on the platform can simply go through the GOG Galaxy launcher, navigate to Fallout: London, and download and install it seamlessly after downloading Fallout 4 itself. Those who own the game on Steam will have to take a few more steps to ensure the mod works on their copy flawlessly.

How to install Fallout: London on Steam

Big Ben in Fallout: London
The creators have truly captured London’s charm. Image via Team FOLON

Even though it’s not as seamless as simply downloading the mod from the store, installing the mod through Steam isn’t too difficult.

First, you will need to go to the Nexus Mods page of the Fallout London Downgrader. Navigate to your game’s installation folder, usually located at “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Fallout 4,” and then enter the credentials for your Steam account and run it through the Steam Guard if necessary. Don’t worry, the mod’s creators won’t be given unlimited access to your account; the installer simply needs to connect to Steam itself to download the old Fallout 4 version (which requires you to actually own the game). Manual installations can skip this, but take more steps. See below for details.

Then, you still need to use GOG to download the mod. You can download the GOG Galaxy launcher from its website, log in, and download the Fallout: London mod from it. Then, hitting Play will run the installer itself which will most likely automatically detect where Fallout 4 is located (see above for the default location). Then, press Play on GOG again to launch the mod and enjoy.

Reminder: Fallout: London‘s graphical settings cannot be changed in its regular settings, and you will have to launch Fallout 4 from Steam to enter the pre-launch menu that allows you to adjust settings such as the resolution.

Fallout: London can also be installed manually, which requires a lengthy process of manually downgrading the game and installing some additional files. The mod’s creators only recommend this for the most advanced users and have a detailed guide here if you want to go down this route.

