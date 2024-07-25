How to change graphic settings in Fallout London

Fallout London has arrived, and the sheer scale of the modpack cannot be understated, which means some PCs might chug under the weight of the graphics on offer.

While this issue is usually fixed with a simple change of graphical resolution to help the game’s performance, Fallout London doesn’t appear to have any way to change the game’s settings outside of a few minor tweaks, at least at first glance.

How to change graphics and resolution in Fallout London

To change the graphics settings on Fallout London, you need to access the settings of the game its based on—Fallout 4.

To change the graphics, you must close Fallout London and launch the Fallout 4 launcher. Any graphical resolution changes you make in Fallout 4 are reflected in Fallout London, so if you need to change anything, it can feel tedious. You’ll need to change your Fallout 4 settings to what you want Fallout London to look like before closing the launcher.

Once you close Fallout 4 and reopen Fallout London, any changes you made should instantly become the new norm in the massive fan-made mod expansion. You need to make sure you have saved the settings in the launcher before exiting, otherwise any changes you make won’t carry over.

If you need to make any additional changes, you need to repeat the previous steps and load the base game all over again. Hopefully, the mod will have an update in the future to make this process more bearable.

