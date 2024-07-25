How long does the Fallout London downgrader take?

Fallout London, the ambitious mod for Fallout 4, is officially out, but to install it, you must go through a cascade of different hopes to get everything to work.

Recommended Videos

In addition to downloading the game, you also need to install a downgrader to have the game revert its files to a previous update that works with Fallout London. Doing so can be a bit of a pain for the less-than-tech-savvy PC player, and worse, it can take a lot of time to install correctly.

How long do you need to wait for the Fallout London downgrader to finish?

Patience is key. Image via Team FOLON

The downgrader is a mod needed for Fallout 4 on Steam that allows you to play a version of the game that works with the Fallout London mod. You can download it from Nexus Mods.

When you download the downgrader, you’ll be able to put in the Fallout 4 file location, and the mod instantly downgrades all files, both the base game and all the DLC you own, to a point where once you download and install the mod, you should be able to run it. If you use a version of Fallout 4 from GoG, you don’t need to use the downgrader.

Many players complain that the downgrader is taking a lot of time, but depending on various factors, the downgrade can take anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours. The best thing to do is to reinstall Fallout 4 completely so it’s free of any mods, bugs, or anything else that can hinder the downgrader’s ability to do its job.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy